Stop Defending Adwoa Safo - Sefa Kayi Tells NPP

Related Stories Host of Peace FM's flagship programme, 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi has asked members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop defending Lawyer Adwoa Safo.



The Dome/Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo made a shocking revelation about her involvement in the construction of a Community Day Senior High School built in her constituency under the previous government's policy.



The MP claimed credit for the Community Day SHS disclosing she lobbied the World Bank and had land permit from the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) for the construction of the school.



Following her revelations, the World Bank and GAEC have come out to deny knowledge of any engagement with her over the establishment.



Though several Ghanaians and politicians would want the Dome/Kwabenya MP to apologize for what they call a deception by her, lawyer Adwoa Safo has refused.



Commenting on the issue, host Kwami Sefa Kayi called on the NPP not to keep building a defence for her because her claims are indefensible.



Touting her as a beautiful and intelligent woman, Mr. Sefa Kayi stressed that "if she says she bought the land, then Tema was not built by Kwame Nkrumah because the land wasn’t his. Then Kwame Nkrumah didn’t establish Tech (KNUST) because the land wasn’t his . . . Akosombo is not Kwame Nkrumah because the land wasn’t his . . . Stop it!"



To him, if the NPP really has the interest of Adwoa Safo at heart, then they should "stop defending her. That’s my piece of advice . . . “She’s a beautiful girl, beautiful woman, very intelligent. She has a great future ahead of her.”



