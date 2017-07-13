NPP MP ‘Fights’ Kyei-Mensah Over Committee Position Snub

Related Stories Drama unfolded on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, when two Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side in open defiance, challenged the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on the formation of committees.



Third term MP for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kojo Appiah Kubi had expressed his desire to be Chairman of the Health Committee during the reconstitution of the Parliamentary Committees, but his desired spot was given to a second term colleague, Dr. Twum Nuamah; a development he was not happy about.



The other MP supported his claims insisting he was the right person for the chair.



The Committee of Selection has reconstituted the Committees of the House following the drafting of many Majority MPs into President Akufo Addo’s government.



Speaking on the Floor of the House, Dr. Appiah lamented that all efforts to have him lead the committee proved futile.



“I expressed my desire to continue to serve on the health select committee and as chair of this committee because I have acquired sufficient experience and expertise which I believe I could bring to bear on the fortunes of this committee. It should be put on record that as it is done in most other jurisdictions, seniority counts very much as well as competence and expertise when it comes to considering leadership positions in Parliament. “



“I’ve therefore read in dismay how unfair I’ve been treated in the placement by the composition of the committees. Indeed, I have been treated unfairly and I am not happy at all about this treatment. I’ve recognized the treat from the majority leader and I do believe that there cannot be any other thing done which couldn’t have been done during the period prior to this composition and I don’t think there is any new thing going to be done subsequently. Mr. Speaker, I would like to plead your indulgence and that of the leadership to suspend this motion for further consideration,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, responded to his colleague and assured that his complaint will be factored into subsequent restructuring of the committees.



“Mr. Speaker, he came to me and I assured him that indeed these matters usually are left with the whips. I personally have not made any intervention and I assured him that we will take his own consideration and perspectives into consideration in the next time when we come to dealing with it. What did shock me was that after I explained to him, he said notwithstanding what I told to him, he was still going to rise up to object to what I told you. I decided not to abreast myself to it.”



“I’m really worried to say on the floor that nothing is going to happen. It’s unfortunate because he doesn’t know what is contained in the new orders that we’ve crafted and yet he insists that nothing is going to happen in the new orders. Let him take heart and I recognize that he is a senior member of the house and certainly when we come to dealing with the new orders, we will factor his concerns,” the Majority Leader added.