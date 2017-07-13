Dr. Mahama Showed Bad Judgement . . . He Can't Continue To Lead PNC - Atik

Related Stories General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has called for the resignation of Dr. Edward Mahama from his post in the party.



Atik Mohammed chided the party's 2016 Presidential candidate and leader, Edward Mahama over his appointment as Ambassador-at-large.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Edward Mahama as Ambassador-at-large in his government but the appointment has courted controversies within the PNC with some concerned persons calling for his dismissal from the party.



Though Atik Mohammed wouldn't subscribe to Dr. Mahama's dismissal, he however registered his displeasure with the attitude of the party leader on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



The obviously unhappy General Secretary wondered why Dr. Mahama failed to give prior notice of his new appointment to the party.



Disclosing that Dr. Mahama knew about his appointment in January this year, the PNC General Secretary told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the honourable thing for Dr. Mahama to have done was to inform the party immediately.



“What’s even disturbing is that he was aware of this offer way back in January . . . he said it himself. I was even shocked. I didn’t even know. I thought it was some recent thing but he admitted that when he met the President in January, and he (President Nana Akufo-Addo) informed him about what he was to do. Chairman, what is so difficult? What is rocket science about saying to the PNC about what the President wants to do?” he questioned.



To him, Dr. Mahama showed bad judgment and so the party is "not even sure where your loyalty is anymore . . . he cannot continue, in my opinion, to be the leader of the party.”







