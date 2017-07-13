NPP Market Women Reply Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories The Concern Market Women, a pressure group in the Ashanti Region have strongly warned the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to desist from his baseless and fruitless attacks on the young Akufo-Addo led government.



Members of the group have vowed to ‘bring Kennedy Agyapong down before he carries his empty threats of running down the New Patriotic Party’



They have also given the Assin Central MP seven day ultimatum to immediately retract his comment that seem to suggest that the NPP won the 2016 general elections through crude means.



According to them, they will stop respecting him and what he stands for, should he fail to either provide evidence of his claim; or apologize to the NPP fraternity and the entire country.



To Nana Akua Dwomo, a market queen and spokesperson for the group, the overwhelming victory that the NPP chalked in the 2016 election was as a result of the massive popularity and hope that the good people of Ghana have in President Akufo-Addo and the NPP but not because of Kennedy Agyapong.



“We want him (Kennedy Agyapong) to understand that the popularity of Nana Addo and the NPP won the victory and not the useless and loose talks of the Assin MP,” the women set the records straight.



Using votes garnered by both President Nana Addo and Kennedy Agyapong in the just-ended elections as case study, the market women said: “it is a very big lie that Agyapong just churned out and he surely knows it.



“How can someone who had 17,000 votes claims to be popular than someone who had over 18,000 votes? Even in his own constituency the President remains more popular than he is and the figures prove it too,” they continued.



In the 2016 elections results from the Assin Central constituency, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo had 18,368 representing 64.04 percent in the Presidential results, while Kennedy Agyapong had 17,979 also representing 62.53 percent.



And with these figures, “it’s a palpable lie and misleading statement by the foul-mouthed MP”, the group said.



Speaking on behalf of women who voted for the NPP, the spokesperson for the group added that “even many women at the various markets of the region, who without any inducement, relentlessly put their lives and jobs on the line, just to see the return of the NPP are not angry or complaining of neglect from the party”.



Further expressing their anger, the group said they were reliably informed that it was as a result of Kennedy Agyapong's nagging and scheming that led to Hon. Abena Dapaah being denied to head the Ministry of Roads and Highways, a position she was to be given originally.





“It was as a result of Ken's irresponsible nagging and scheming that denied Madam Abena Dapaah the chance to be the Roads Minister. And it is sad the even in his greed, Ken Agyapong still has the effrontery to mess with the reputation of the party," the concern market women alleged.