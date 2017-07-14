Resume Work On Amasaman Constituency Roads – MP To Government

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, is on the tails of the Deputy Roads Minister, demanding answer to why contractors working on major roads in the constituency have not been paid to continue work for the past eight months.



Mr. Nii Laryea who asked the Deputy Minister Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, at the floor of parliament, when the construction of the Obeyeyie-Manhean, Manhean-Oduman, Oduman-Nsakina in the Amasaman Constituency would be completed, said the roads are very dear to his constituents as they ply it for their daily activities.



It is believed that the contractor working on some of the roads in the constituency is owed by the government to the tune of about GHC70, 000.



This may have resulted in the contractor abandoning the project, further compounding the plight of commuters in the area.



The MP told journalists in parliament house, shortly after the session that he doesn’t understand why the construction of roads in the Amasaman constituency, which was commenced by the previous administration, has come to an abrupt end for the past eight months.



“Unfortunately for about a year, between 8 months to a year we haven’t seen any significant advancement with regard to the roads and just recently about a month ago, the people within that catchment area in Oduman, Manhean, Nsakina demonstrated against the poor nature of the road so it was one of the reasons that informed this question to the minister and find out the state of the road and when completion is expected to take place.



According to Nii Laryea, the completion of the roads are of much priority to him because most of them leads to health facilities and other important places and their deplorable nature is causing further harm to the already deprived communities.



The Deputy Minister earlier in response said the roads formed part of the Borkorborkor feeder road project and commenced on 5th June, 2015 and was projected for completion by 9th August, 2016.



According to the Deputy Minister, due to inclusion of additional drainage works, the completion date was extended to 9th August, 2017.



He explained that; “The works have been executed to the sub-base level, however, delay in payment for work done has affected the progress of work. Overall physical progress as at the end of May, 2017 has been estimated at 58%.”



Mr. Aduomi, however expressed government's firm commitment towards the construction of roads at Manhean, near Amasaman, noting that funds would be released soon for the project to be completed.