Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways Anthony Abayifa Karbo has described the President of Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as "God-sent" to Ghanaians.



Hon. Abayifa Karbo, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Lawra, touted the President's commitment and passion to salvage the economy.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Abayifa Karbo noted that the President's "passion is so strong to a point where it agonizes when it sees what is wrong with our society”.



Recounting the determination of the President to improve the economy, he alluded to several developmental and road construction projects which are underway since the Nana Addo administration took over office from the previous government.



he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that despite the disparaging comments and character assassination of President Nana Akufo-Addo by members of the opposition parties; Nana Addo "as President, he’s put all aside. He says the unity and the energy to mobilize the energies of the supporters of the NPP irrespective of whether you have an issue against him or not. Everybody’s hands are on board. He’s brought everybody into the government to offer help”.



To him, President Nana Akufo-Addo will not renege on his promises and that it's just a matter of time for Ghanaians to experience the change they voted for.



"It won’t be long and we will take off. And when this President eventually takes off, there’s nothing that will stop him because his determination to put this country is unparalleled.



“For me, God-sent Akufo-Addo, he’s the man and I hope the country and everybody in Ghana will pray for this man to lead the country in the right direction. And it is very clear so far. Everything he’s doing and all plans he’s making means this country will go forward,” he said.



