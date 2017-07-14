NPP Is On A Roller Coaster Ride Into Opposition - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has posited that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on a rollercoaster ride into opposition.



The outspoken politician and fierce critic of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, the current administration has exhibited dishonesty, incompetence since taking over former president Mahama, and because of that, Ghanaians are disappointed for voting for the NPP.



Koku Anyidoho said he does not fathom why President Akufo-Addo is in a hurry to go into opposition.



He sarcastically said, the President's claim that he was in a hurry to develop the country when he delivered his first State of the Nation Address, was rather a prophetic word to citizens of his desire to go back into opposition.



He told the host that the thievery, corruption, failed promises under the current administration is sending the party in opposition with the fastest speed.



‘’I cannot believe that the NPP is in a hurry into opposition, because if you look at the speed with which the NPP is flying into opposition, I can’t believe it. The NPP is on a rollercoaster ride into opposition. I don’t know what has possessed them to go into opposition. Day after day, it is blunder after blunder, after blunder after blunder, corruption after corruption after corruption, thievery after thievery after thievery after thievery, arrogance after arrogance after arrogance after arrogance.’’ ‘’Ghanaians are disappointed; the promises by Nana Addo are falling apart. You cannot build your factories, restore the training allowances, build the schools and other promises because of your incompetence.’’



Koku Anyidoho was speaking in reference to the decision by the NDC to set up five different committees to help in implementing the Kwesi Botchwey committee report. The NDC he stated will implement the committee’s report in a transparent manner and if all things go equal for the party, they will win the 2020 elections.



''The NPP is on a rollercoaster ride into opposition and that is why the NDC is working hard to reorganize ourselves, get a credible register and I tell you, if we are able to do that, we are in business to win the 2020 elections.''