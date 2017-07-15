Arrest Inusah Fuseini – Okudzeto Charges

Related Stories Pressure is beginning to mount on the government to arrest and prosecute former Minister of Lands and Forestry, Inusah Fuseini.



Alhaji Fuseini, who was also a Minister of Roads under President Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, made a shocking confession on Tuesday when he admitted the installation of the secret audiovisual recording gadgets at a hidden place in the office of the current Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.



He claimed he planted the gadgets when he was a minister in that office before he was sent to the Roads Ministry.



Curiously, he left the gadgets in his former office, claiming that it was not working.



His admission got his successor, Nii Osah Mills – who served under President Mahama – boiling with rage because he said he had realized that for the two-and-a-half years he occupied the office, he was ‘naked.’



Nii Osah Mills, a lawyer who was once President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), clearly was not happy when he got to know that Fuseini, the MP for Tamale Central, had ‘spied’ on him for two years.



The issue is taking a new twist with a call to prosecute the NDC MP, who is also a lawyer.



Clarion Call



A member of the Council of State and veteran lawyer, Sam Okudzeto, has joined the call and said it was illegal for the former minister to plant the secret recorder in the office when he was no longer the minister.



Mr. Okudzeto said that in other jurisdictions the former minister would be facing the full rigours of the law.



“It is not allowed anywhere in the world. In fact, he should be prosecuted for doing that,” the former GBA President told Class FM in Accra.



He said Fuseini should have removed the gadgets when his tenure of office ended at the ministry.



Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has also said the former minister should not be left off the hook.