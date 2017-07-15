Election Petition TV Broadcast Favoured Me – Nana Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo says the decision by former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, to allow live television broadcast of all the proceedings of the 2013 election petition contributed immensely to to his victory in the 2016 polls.



He said the television broadcast exposed most of the loopholes in Ghana’s election system and therefore compelled greater vigilance among supporters of the NPP, which eventually resulted in the party’s victory in the polls.



The President made the remarks when he addressed a State dinner organized in honour of the Former Lady Chief Justice at the State banquet hall.



“Her decision to broadcast proceedings of the celebrated election petition for which I was plaintiff together with the Vice President and our late lamented colleague, Jake Otaka Obetsebi Lamptey was am important moment in our country’s political evolution. It exposed the vagaries of our electoral system and compelled greater vigilance on the part of activists of my party which undoubtedly helped us to achieve the famous victory in December 2016. So madam you can see, my presence here as the President of the Republic is an unintended consequence of your decision and I have every reason to be grateful to you” President stated.



Handling of the Judicial scandal



President Akufo Addo was full of Praise for the former Chief Justice for the way and manner in which she handled the bribery scandal that rocked the Judiciary when she was in office. The President described the exposé as her greatest crisis, however, she confronted it methodically and thereby regained and restored the confidence of Ghanaians in the third arm of government, the Judiciary.



Gratitude of the Nation



The President observed that, it is important that as a country, it recognized and acknowledge exceptional service to the Nation. Having served as the first female Chief Justice of the Republic and also as the longest serving Chief Justice, the country owes the Justice Rtd. Georgina wood a debt of gratitude for her service.



Response of Wood



In her response, former Chief Justice Wood celebrated former President J.A. Kufour for risking his confidence in her when he appointed her Chief Justice some ten years ago. She also celebrated former Presidents Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama for supporting her to remain in office when they served as President. To the President of the Republic, the former CJ thanked him for successfully retiring her and appointing her to serve on the Council of State as the first former Chief Justice to be appointed to that office under the fourth Republican constitution of Ghana.