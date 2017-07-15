Ras Mubarak Too Bugged Office, State Vehicle

Related Stories It has emerged that the former National Youth Authority (NYA) boss and MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, also secretly placed a tracking device on his official vehicle but failed to inform his successor.



The current acting Chief Executive of the Authority, Emmanuel Asigiri, discovered the device after his vehicle was sent for servicing.



Mr. Asigiri questions why Mr. Mubarak failed to inform officials at the Authority that he was bugging the state vehicle. He made the disclosure Saturday on Joy FM/MultiTV's news analysis programme, Newsfile.



Emmanuel Asigiri was commenting on a recent revelation that former Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, bugged his former office without the knowledge of his successor, John Peter Amewu.



The highly sensitive device is said to have the capability to pick a whisper 35 feet away.



The revelation angered many who thought the former Minister was monitoring the new Minister of the highly sensitive public office.



The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has been spearheading a vigourous clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country said to be financed by faceless, powerful individuals.



However, speaking on Newsfile, Mr. Asigiri said in March this year, barely a month into his tenure, he also discovered the snooping device in his official vehicle – the same vehicle that had been used by the former NYA boss under the National Democratic Congress administration.



“It is not only Inusah Fuseini who did this type of thing. I have suffered the same personally. My official SUV had a tracking in it and nobody in the authority knew until it created a problem for the vehicle.



“The vehicle won’t start. We tried all the things we needed to do, the vehicle won’t start. We brought experts from Toyota Ghana, they tried everything the vehicle won’t start,” he said.



According to him, it was after a critical study of the vehicle by the dealers that the device was found.



Ras Mubarak has admitted to Joy News he placed the secret tracking device on the state vehicle.



He will, however, not say whether or not the device also had the capacity to secretly listen and record conversations.



“I had a tracking device in my official vehicle. I also had a security camera in my office,” he confessed.



He told Joy News he had packed out of his office several months before the end of 2016 and that while he was leaving office, he ensured that all the security installations were removed.



“I had directed that the tracking device, which was [put in the vehicle] ostensibly for security measures was deactivated, but I haven't been able to follow through because I had handed over,” he said.



“I had directed my driver to ensure that [the tracking device] was removed from the car,” he added.



He has assured the acting NYA Chief Executive that he need not fear that his movements are being snooped.



“I can assure listeners and the acting Chief Executive that of the NYA that he will be the last person who’s movement I would like to monitor. There are too many bigger fishes in the NPP to want to track than somebody at the NYA,” he told Joy News.