Retain Ashanti Regional NPP Party Executives-Wontumi Peads

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has asked party faithfuls to retain executives whose efforts ensured victory for the party in the 2016 elections.



Speaking at the Ashanti Regional Delegates Conference of the party on Sunday, he said the hard work of the regional executives must be appreciated.



He wants the executives to go unopposed during the regional elections to continue their good work.



"People could emerge few days to the elections attempting to give money to delegates to be voted to take up positions in the party. Such a thing should not be allowed in the Ashanti Region because many have sacrificed in the past", he stated.



He assured the regional office would ensure that democracy prevails during the elections and delegates would be allowed to make their own choices.



The conference also saw executives raise issues on indiscipline in the party as well as measures to maintain unity among members.



