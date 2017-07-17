Ex-Prez Mahama Is Not Hungry For Power - Anthony Nukpenu

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Anthony Nukpenu,has rubbished claims that ex-President John Mahama's upcoming meeting with party executives is to relaunch his flagbearership bid, adding that Mahama is not hungry for power.



According to him, the ex-President would be meeting the regional executives as part of activities to begin his 'Thank You tour' across the country, which has nothing to do with leading the party in 2020.



The ex-President is scheduled to meet regional executives on Friday as part of his 'Thank You Tour', but some party members described as 'Action Movement' believe the meeting is aimed at getting Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.



Mr. Nukpenu who spoke to Citi News said the meeting is solely aimed at showing appreciation to the executives and party supporters for their efforts in the 2016 elections.



"The ex-President is just embarking on a 'Thank You tour', and has drafted his modus operandi to engage stakeholders. There is no campaign whatsoever attached to the tour as he is not hungry for power," he stated.



He added that, the 29,000 branches of the party across the country is yet to confirm executives at that level which makes it impossible to stage a campaign.



"There is a possibility that most of us would not be in office, so the ex-President would not achieve anything if he embarks on a campaign," he stated.



The group Action Movement he said, is not known to the various structures of the party though they might be members of the NDC.