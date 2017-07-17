Akufo-Addo Has Ignored Central Region – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Related Stories Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Keneddy Ohene Agyepong has accused President Akufo-Addo of sidelining the Central Region in his appointments of persons into public office.



According to him, the worst of such bad treatment is the recent appointment of Ambassadors with no person appointed from the Central Region.



Hon. Ken Agyapong who said this while adressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Central Regional Delegates Conference on Sunday, called on the people of the region to rise up and fight for what is due them as they played a huge role in realising the party’s victory in the last elections.



“If we don’t speak up and say the truth the NPP will suffer. We secured 19 seats in this region during December 2016 election, the party’s reason for choosing this region for the upcoming National Delegates Conferenec is the fact that this area played a key role in ensuring victory. But you see, when it came to making appointments see how it’s been done. Don’t let us be afraid to speak the truth which will help the party stay on the right course.



“Ask these MPs seated here, their names were collected with the promise to appoint them to boards of state institutions, they are here, asked any of them if they have had any such positions. The MPs have been neglected, if you’re not a minister then forget it, that is NPP for you. So party supporters must go easy on demands from MPs as they don’t hold any position. It is not easy for MPs at all. But if we’re able to speak such truths for our mistakes to be corrected, then it will be easy for us to win 2020, but when we remain quiet then we’re doomed.”



Hon. Ken Agyapong urged the NPP he party to stop playing to the whims and caprices of the opposition NDC as they are behind the challenge the government is facing including the BOST contaminated fuel saga.



The Managing Director of the Company, he says is under attack because he kicked against selling the contaminated fuel to NDC functionaries at a cheaper price after such persons had orchestrated the contamination through their boys working at the company.



That, he said had been the practice under the NDC when they were in power as they intentionally switch valves to contaminate the fuel and sell it to themselves.



“The practice was that NDC intentionally caused the fuel they imported to be mixed with diesel by switching valves at the site and turn round to declare it contaminated thereby selling it to themselves at cheaper prices.



“Between February 2015 and February 6, 2016 , there were 49 transactions of contaminated fuel at BOST which NDC sold to themselves at cheap prices and because the new Managing director stood his ground not to sell it to them at that ridiculous prices, the NDC guys set a trap for him and NPP is also falling for it blindly,” Hon. Ken Agyapong stated.