Ursula Has Been The ‘Finest’ Minister In Nana Addo’s Gov’t – Kwakye Ofosu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful seems to be attracting many admirers within her own NPP and the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress [NDC] after her appointment as the Communications Minister.



Her style of leadership within her six month in office has been exceptional and that has won her the accolade as the 'finest Minister” in the Nana Addo-led government.



According to one of her admirers, NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is rightfully fit for the position she is occupying now – “She is working diligently with no malice to disregard the work of the previous government in her office.”



“On many occasions she has acknowledged the good works of the previous government. Her office is one of the most consistent offices in government in terms of performance,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.