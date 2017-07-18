AskNana: I Don't Regret Getting Criminal Libel Law Repealed - Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he does not regret his role in getting the criminal libel law repealed – after claiming that media freedom is dear to him.



He was speaking at his first meet-the-press encounter at the State House Banquet Hall Tuesday afternoon.



The event, coming six months after he assumed office, is seen as a bold move, since it is early days yet for the President to show concrete evidence of his stewardship.



The decision of the President to engage with a cross-section of the media was informed by his desire to showcase the gains his administration has chalked up so far.



Pesident Akufo-Addo, who has been a victim of media attacks, stressed that it was important the media had the ability to discharge its duties without let or hindrance according to the law.



Then the Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the John Kufuor government in 2001, Nana Addo led the government to ensure the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law that saw government controlling private media.



"Even though I have been one of the greatest victims of the irresponsible section of the media, i.e. those who have specialised in spewing calmnies, falsehoods and outright fabrications against my person, I do not regret one bit my role in repealing that old, discredited law," he stated.