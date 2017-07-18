"It's Not Clear That My Name Will Be On The Ballot Paper For 2020" - Akufo-Addo Reveals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Related Stories President Akufo-Addo in his maiden meeting with the press has revealed that he is not sure of contesting for the 2020 elections.



According to him, those young people who are abhorred with his fight against galamsey in the country, threatening to vote him out in 2020 election are missing the point as he has not made his intention known as to whether or not to contest in 2020 election.



“First of all, it is not clear that my name will be on the ballot paper for 2020 and if I will contest, this threat will not stop me from fighting galamsey in the country," he revealed.



President Akufo-Addo again mentioned that even if he will contest for the 2020 elections, he is not perturbed by the threat put out there by some young people to vote him out in office for doing the right thing for the country.



He added that he is happy he has the support of many Ghanaians and the media in the fight against galamsey; emphasising that the fight galamsey is one his priority to end the menace which has affected the country’s river bodies.



“We are not against mining and Chinese operating in the country but we are against the degradation of our land by whoever,” he insisted.