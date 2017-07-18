Bugri Naabu, Minister Smoke Peace Pipe (PHOTO)

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu, who accused the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed of making his work difficult, has reconciled with the minister.



The two reconciled at the annual Northern Regional Delegates congress at Damango due to the interventions by Abu Jinapor, a deputy Chief of Staff at the presidency.



It would be recalled that the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss Mr Saeed and his deputy, Solomon Boar.



According to him, “The regional minister and his deputy are making my work very difficult. They are destroying all the good works we did to secure victory for the party in the 2016 general elections.”



Chairman Bugri threatened to resign his position if the President fails to dismiss the minister and his deputy.



“I will pack and come to stay with the president in Accra if he does not take action immediately,” he said.



Chairman Bugri expressed concerns about the management of the region by minister.



“If not addressed, we will lose most of our seats we won, because they are not politicians.”



The reconciliation of the two has revitalized the party, which was nearly divided.



Some members of the party in the region have welcomed the reconciliation of the two, saying it’s a step in the right direction, which will further strengthen the party.



The two have therefore promised to work together to promote unity in the party.