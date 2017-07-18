AskNana: I'm Not 'Wild' But You Can't Bully Me - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed contrary views about his personality.



Speaking to the media at the "Encounter With The Media" forum on Tuesday, President Nana Addo stressed that his personality has nothing to do with being "wild" or a "bully" as some people perceive him.



According to him, the misrepresentations about his image were created by his political opponents.



He noted that his opponents painted such misconceptions in the minds of Ghanaians for their parochial reasons.



Responding to a question if his personality has been tamed by his new office, he replied; "we have people here who are not my political sympathizers but who are friends of mine who have known me for a long time. Who have known that there’s nothing wild about me.”



To him, he remains a "man of strong views and it’s difficult for you to threaten me or bully me. I will stand my grounds. Small as I am, I will still stand my grounds. Either that therefore translates in being wild, then I have not changed at all because I still stand on my views that I have . . . So what you’re seeing of me in office is Nana Akufo-Addo as it has always been. No change at all.”