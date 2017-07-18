Ask Me About Job Creation In The Next 18 Months - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that a major challenge to his administration is job creation.



Speaking to journalists on Tuesday during his maiden encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House, President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that his focus is on improving the private sector to serve as the main motivation for creating more jobs in the country.



He believed the private sector will help resolve the unemployment challenges facing the nation but was however quick to say it would be difficult for him to assess his government's impact in creating jobs, just within six months.



According to him, "6 months of our administration is too short a period to be able to answer that question realistically."



When asked how many jobs his government has been able to create for the people of Ghana, President Nana Addo had this to say:



" . . If you were to ask me the question in 18 months’ time, I will be in a much stronger position to answer the question because the policies we're putting in place is all about job creation. It's all about trying to build our enterprises and expand our enterprises to be able to perform better and employ more and more and more people. Within 6 months into the system is a bit difficult to be able to give a positive answer to that question," he stated.



