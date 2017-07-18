I'll Not Accept Prosecutions Just To Satisfy Appetite of People - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo in his maiden encounter with the media has indicated that the fight against corruption in the country should not be considered as a political witch hunting as perceived by many including the largest opposition NDC.



He urged all and sundry to see corruption as a crime which must be fought head-on regardless of political affiliation of the suspects fingered in the act.



President Akufo-Addo assured the public that his government is not just to depend on rumour mongering to prosecute people who are mentioned in corrupt dealings but rather they will resort to thorough investigation and strong evidence before prosecution is carried out.



He made it clear that his government is not in office to prosecute people without strong evidence to satisfy certain group of people in the country; thus, the court will decide the fate of those fingered in corruption.



“It is important that the fight against corruption is seen to be a fight against crime and not struggle or a fight about political opponents. I won't accept that the process of bringing people before the courts for acts of corruption are done for political purpose, they are done because you have evidence that people hav e breached the law and thereby cause damaged to the public interest," he said, adding that there are a lot of allegations in the country about people in office which many of them when you probe turn out not to be the case.



"I will not accept prosecutions being brought just in other to satisfy the appetite of people that people should be prosecuted," he said.



Acording to President Akufo-Addo, his expectations are that there will not be flimsy cases, and an attempt to witch hunt members of the last government.



"There will be cases, there are several in the pipeline that I am aware of," he added.



He maintained that inasmuch as there are a lot complains on corruption, his government wants to make sure that there is well documented evidence to start the prosecution; however, the delay has nothing to do with the set up of the special prosecution office.