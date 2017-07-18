Kennedy Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Akufo Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has said he’s not the least worried by the incessant attacks against his government by the Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.



Speaking to the media at his maiden encounter with journalists in Accra Tuesday the President said he’s used to the conduct of the outspoken politician, having been in the same political party with the latter for several years.



“Regarding Kennedy Agyapong’s comments, I am not surprised at where he is going. I have been in the same party with Ken for many years and so I understand him and we know ourselves very well. “His comments do not irritate me, we can have different views on different matters and that is fine, but the statement on the appointments from the Central region, I will not accept because I don’t believe it is true.”



The politician cum businessman who is said to be one of the ruling party’s main financiers is turning out to be a constant critic of the Akufo Addo presidency.



Ken Agyapong has accused President Akufo Addo of sidelining the Central Region in his appointments of persons into public office. According to him, the worst of such bad treatment is the recent appointment of Ambassadors with no person appointed from the Central Region.



Adressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Central Regional Delegates Conference on Sunday, he called on the people of the region to rise up and fight for what is due them as they played a huge role in realising the party’s victory in the last elections.



“If we don’t speak up and say the truth the NPP will suffer. We secured 19 seats in this region during December 2016 election, the party’s reason for choosing this region for the upcoming National Delegates Conferenec is the fact that this area played a key role in ensuring victory. But you see, when it came to making appointments see how it’s been done. Don’t let us be afraid to speak the truth which will help the party stay on the right course.



“Ask these MPs seated here, their names were collected with the promise to appoint them to boards of state institutions, they are here, asked any of them if they have had any such positions. The MPs have been neglected, if you’re not a minister then forget it, that is NPP for you. So party supporters must go easy on demands from MPs as they don’t hold any position. It is not easy for MPs at all. But if we’re able to speak such truths for our mistakes to be corrected, then it will be easy for us to win 2020, but when we remain quiet then we’re doomed.”