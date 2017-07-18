No Sex On Eve Of August 8 - Kenya's Opposition Leader Tells Supporters

Related Stories Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters not to have sex on the eve of the elections on August 8.



The National Super Alliance party candidate said on Monday in his local Dholuo dialect at a rally in Homa Bay in western Kenya that his supporters should only have intercourse after the results are announced.



This pronouncement follows a similar one in June when he explained that “when you are going for war, sex is a bad omen.”



This is a common belief in many parts of Africa.



72-year-old Raila Odinga, who lost the last elections to incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, called on the youth to be vigilant on the polling day to avoid rigging.



He also addressed the issue of tribalism which has been evident during campaigns that turned violent in some parts of the country.



Campaigning officially started on Sunday, May 28 and will run to August 5, 3 days before the election.



Eight candidates are running for president in the elections including Odinga’s arch-rival incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party.