Kennedy Agyapong Is Wrong On Central Region – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is least bothered by utterances by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Mr Agyapong has hit hard at the Akufo-Addo-led-administration over what he says are unfulfilled promises to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Agyapong has also claimed that the President has side-lined the people of the Central Region in his ambassadorial appointments.



But responding to a question by GHOne TV’s Nana Aba Anamoah at a media encounter Tuesday afternoon on whether or not the utterances by the maverick politician irritate him or affect the thinking of his government, the President said he had known Ken Agyapong for a long time, coming also from the same party, and knowing “the sort of person he is”, Mr Agyapong’s utterances do not irritate him.



“Kennedy Agyapong, we are in the same party and we’ve known each other for a long time. I know the sort of person he is and does not surprise me where he’s going. That’s him. It adds a certain spice to the politics of our country. What he does, doesn’t irritate me.”



“I believe in freedom of speech and expression. They don’t irritate me. We all have our views as to the validity of some of the interventions that we’ve made,” he added.



The President however disagreed with Mr Agyapong on claims that the people of the Central Region have been side-lined in appointments, saying, “I think his statement on the Central region, that, it has been kept out of my considerations; that I will not accept.”