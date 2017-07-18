Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the current chairperson of the African Union, Professor Alpha Conde should be quizzed over why he was adjudged the “AU Gender Champion” for 2017.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo was presented with the award at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU on July 3 in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.



The citation that accompanied the award commended President Akufo-Addo for his "efforts in gender equality at continental level as the African Union Gender Champion for the year 2017".



When quizzed by Naana Ntiri, a journalist from Peace FM about why he deserved the award at the Meet Encounter on Tuesday in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the President of AU, Alpha Conde was best placed to answer.



However, he said it was perhaps some of the female appointments in his government may have earned him the award. "Its a question that I forgot to pose to Alpha Konde, the president of the AU... but frankly I think this is an area that I could still do much better than I have done so far." "I have not been able to make the 30 per cent benchmark that we stated in our manifesto with respect to public appointments," he added.



He mentioned the appointment of several women including the First Secretary of the Cabinet, Debrah-Karikari, first woman Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo as examples of his commitment gender equality.



"...Nevertheless, I think that much more work needs to be done by me than has been done so far," the President said.



"Hopefully, the award was also meant to inspire me in the manner in which I am speaking to you, to work better and stronger in this area".