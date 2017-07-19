Unopposed Chants Greet Sammy Awuku… In Kumasi

Related Stories Sammy Awuku’s bid to become the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received massive boost in the Ashanti Region.



The party’s delegates in the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the NPP, welcomed him with shouts of ‘unopposed’ during the Ashanti Regional NPP Annual Delegates Conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Sunday.



To the surprise of Awuku, the entire NPP Ashanti regional delegates in the region welcomed him to the venue with spontaneous shouts of ‘unopposed.’



Mr. Awuku arrived at the venue when the well-attended programme was already underway.



Wearing smock with NPP colours, Mr. Awuku, who is the current NPP National Youth Organizer, tried to sneak into his seat on the dais.



But the charged delegates spotted him and in unison shouted “unopposed, unopposed,’ to disrupt the event for a while.



Realizing that he had been spotted by the NPP delegates, who admire him, Mr. Awuku waved back at the enthusiastic party members who chanted his name.



The MC for the event had to appeal to the enthusiastic NPP delegates to stop the chants for the programme to continue.



Some of the delegates stated that the intelligent and effective Sammy Awuku contributed immensely towards the NPP’s victory in the 2016 general elections.



They stated that the NPP needs Sammy Awuku and cautioned other party members not to contest him in the upcoming polls.



According to them, all the party delegates have vowed to vote for Mr Awuku.