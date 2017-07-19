Prez Akufo-Addo Is Not On Top Of Issues – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Related Stories After the encounter with the media, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is believed to have demonstrated his inability to lead Ghana as promised.



According to NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President was wrong to have called his vice and some of his Ministers to react to some questions posed to him by journalists during his maiden edition of meeting the Press.



He was of the view that “the President is not on top of issues in this country. He is not abreast of sensitive information from all sectors. That is bad.”



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said “It was wrong for the President to allow his vice and Ministers to answer the questions. During President Mahama’s era, he was informed and abreast with all necessary information for a similar event.”



“I wasn’t surprise when the President goofed on some economic issue which forced his Minister of Finance to issue a release late in the evening to clarify that. Why should there be a clarification after the President has spoken?” he questioned.



To him, “The President should give the most authoritative words on all national issues. His words should be final. Some of his [President Nana Addo] answers were weak, and it’s obvious.”



