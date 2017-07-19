We Will Re-Negotiate $ 14 Million Veep’s Villa Contract - Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, assured that government would renegotiate the $ 14 million contract awarded by the previous government for the construction of a state residence for all Vice-Presidents.



Addressing the Ghanaian media at the Presidential press encounter at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Vice-President Bawumia complained that the $ 14 million expenditure for the bungalow “is too high” and would suck the public purse.



The event was at the behest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the concerns of the public through the media and to inform the public on the progress government was making to improve the state of the country’s economy.



It was also to account to Ghanaians on measures adopted towards their 2016 campaign promises and steps underway to fulfil them.



Answering a question on the delay of the completion of the building which was contracted to the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited by the previous government, he said they would work to ensure the successful completion of the project.



However, he said, ‘government would not accept the $14 million expenditure and, thus, would undertake a re-negotiation to slash the cost down to a reasonable level to protect the public purse.’



Dr Bawumia urged the public to maintain confidence in government adding that they would remain resolute to use national resources judiciously for the development of the country to improve the standard of living of all Ghanaians.



Vice President Bawumia had earlier accused the previous government of inflating the contract figures of the project pegging at a cost of $13.9 million.



He did not understand why any government would invest such an amount into such a project at a time that the country was battling with dire economic challenges.



The issue had since remained a controversy between the previous government and the ruling New Patriotic Party.