Credit Must Be Given To Mahama For Current Economic Stability... - NDC MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo, has slammed Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for claiming credit for the downward trend of inflation and interest rate.



Dr. Bawumia in response to a question thrown at him by President Akufo Addo in his maiden encounter with the media in relation to borrowing and the economic stability said that the borrowing will not affect the economy due to proper measures in place.



According to Hon. Adongo, the Vice President lied when he stated that the country’s deficit is 9.5 percent at the year ending, since the Finance Minister in Parliament, during the reading of the budget, quoted the deficit to be 8.6 percent; the official figure given to the IMF.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Hon. Isaac Adongo was riled that the Veep took credit for what he (Adongo) considered to be the achievements of the previous administration under President John Dramani Mahama.



“He said they have reduced interest rate on 91 treasure bill from 22% to 11.9%; that 22%, is January 2016 and it reduced to 16.7% under NDC at the end of the year and so Dr. Bawumia is taking credit for the achievement of the NDC. We ended the year with 16.7% and so he should have been specific and not say they reduced the interest rate from 22% to 11.9%”, he fumed.



He therefore dared the Nana Addo’s led NPP government to name one policy it has initiated to have caused the interest rate and inflation to go down as speculated by Dr. Bawumia.



“They should tell us their policy implementation which has caused the economy to be stabilized. The stability of the economy is as a result of the measures the NDC put in place before leaving office and not the effort of the Nana Addo led government”, he stressed.



He was of the view that this government led by Nana Akufo-Addo is gasping for breath as all the economic indices show that the government is struggling to put things into its rightful place.



He stressed that even though no government has come to power to find huge money to start business, Nana Addo’s government has been lucky to meet a lot of financial resources to work with.



He mentioned the oil exploration, the establishment of Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the already secured $1.5 billion dollar fund for the construction of Tema Motorway expansion as assets bequeathed t Nana Addo to start work with ease.



“With all these properties left behind by President John Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo could not mentioned one thing he and his team have done for the country within the 6 months in office,” he asserted.