Prez Only Repeated SONA & 2017 Budget At Media Encounter - NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Isaac Adongo has described President Akufo-Addo's encounter with the media as repetition of State of Nation Address and 2017 budget.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo could not mention one thing his government has done for the country within the 6 months in office but rather re-echoed his promises he made in his State of Nation Address and the budget which was read in Parliament by the Finance Minister.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Isaac Adongo averred that the expectation of many Ghanaians was to hear President Akufo-Addo enumerating the exact achievements he has chalked in 6 months in office.



“Nana Addo and the NPP didn’t say exactly what they have done in 6 months. They were just repeating the State of Nation Address and the 2017 budget to the media. We are expecting to hear the specifics that the President and his team have done within 6 months,” he asserted.



He maintained that “we expected to hear exactly what they did to make the inflation and the interest rate to go down, but rather he just talked about measures they are putting in place to make things differently. What is it that is being done differently? And he couldn’t tell us.”



He however wondered how the interest rate the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia said has gone down happened, when the NPP in 6 months into office has spent almost Ghc14 billion in the budget as against Ghc10 billion the NDC spent in its first 6 months into office.



“ . . if you compare the two amounts involved, how can you say that the interest rate has gone down? The truth is always one and so when you cannot handle the situation, you tell the truth,” he indicated.