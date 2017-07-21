Keep off EC Boss – NDC Warns Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would resist any attempt by the Akufo-Addo led government to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei from office.



He said the party would use all means possible to resist what he described as a ploy by the NPP to get rid of the EC boss.



According to him, the NDC would not sit unconcerned for President Akufo-Addo to carry out his purported strategy to oust the EC boss from office just as he had used similar strategy to sack some heads of public institutions since he assumed office.



Addressing a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Thursday, Mr Iddrisu alleged that since Akufo-Addo took over power from NDC in January this year, he has sacked many heads of public institutions and replaced them with NPP loyalists, thus attempting to apply similar strategy to get rid of Mrs Charlotte Osei.



He said the country had never witnessed such wanton sacking from office of persons suspected to be loyalists of an opposing party than what President Akufo-Addo had done within the first six months being in government.



Mr Iddrissu said if President Akufo-Addo would use tricks to instigate a section of the EC staff in order to use it as an excuse to sack the EC boss, he should abort such plans.



He has, therefore, cautioned the NPP government not to extend their ‘sacking spree’ of public servants to the chairperson of the EC.



“Nana Akufo-Addo should not extend his encroachment and political polarization to EC", he stated.



He, however, called on Ghana’s development partners and donors to call President Akufo-Addo and his government to order.



According to Mr Iddrisu, the manner in which the Akufo-Addo led government was sacking persons suspected to be NDC sympathizers from public offices is a cause for concern.



He added that the political polarization of the public service did not auger well for the country’s democratic credence.



Speaking on the same subject, the Director of Elections of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC was aware of all the strategies the NPP government was using to get rid of public servants believed to be members of NDC.



According to him, such a practice was dangerous to the country’s development and should not be allowed to continue.



He said the NPP government had failed to create employment in order to fulfil its promise of creating employment but was using such plans to get rid of people in order to replace them with NPP loyalists.



Mr Ampofo said since NPP took over power, it had sacked and transferred many persons believed to be NDC supporters from their place of work.



According to him, the public service should not be used for political purposes, saying that the NDC would not allow such things to continue in the country. Source: Daily Graphic