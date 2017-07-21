IGP Must Arrest NDC National Chairman Now!

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Nana Boakye has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu to arrest Mr. Kofi Portuphy with immediate effect.



The NDC National Chairman, Mr. Kofi Portuphy, alleged during a press conference in Accra on Thursday that "goons" and "squads" of the NPP government are the masterminds behind the killings of some Police personnel in the country.



There have been recent incidents of killings of Police Officers in their line of duty, raising alarm over the security of the security service personnel.



Addressing the press, Mr. Portuphy said crime was being committed with “brazen bravado across the length and breadth of the country and that the state of insecurity has given rise to fear filled anxiety among innocent Ghanaians who are struggling under excruciating and suffocating economy."



He further stressed that “armed robbers and armed gangs are now operating with impunity and killing our policemen in broad day light without any form of fear and nor trepidation. For the first time in the 4th Republican dispensation, a political party in the shape of the NPP has incorporated militancy and violent extremism into its way of operations."



He added that “these criminal gangs have been allowed to wage a psychological war on the security apparatus by attacking and openly killing policemen in uniform."



“Very credible intelligence information reaching us [NDC] has it that a lot of the armed robbery and killing of hard working police officers is being done by some elements belonging to the aforementioned militant goons, squads associated with the NPP."



The National Chairman who was addressing the press conference in reaction to Tuesday's Media Encounter by President Akufo-Addo said: “Per the information we [NDC] are getting, these criminals are very much aware that they have full government backing and that in the event that they are even arrested by the police, they will be released by their political godfathers."



Commenting on the remarks by the NDC National Chairman, Nana Boakye made a strident call to the IGP and the Police Service not to sit unconcerned and allow the NDC Chairman to make such seditious comments.



According to him, if Mr. Portuphy alleges that the NPP is behind the killings, he should be made to prove it.







