Charlotte Osei Confirms Bad Blood...Describes Deputies As 'Insubordinate And Rude'

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei has described her two deputies as 'rude and insubordinate'.



She has also denied the allegation that she has created disunity among members of the commission.



Her remarks follows allegations levelled against her by some members of the Commission that she was not on good terms with her two deputies and other members.



According to the aggrieved members of the Commission, “the leadership of Mrs. Charlotte Osei has brought about an irreversible disunity among Commission Members to the extent that she is not on speaking terms with the deputies and other Commission members. There is total breakdown of administrative structures of the Commission,”



In response to this, in a 28-point response document, Madam Charlotte Osei through her lawyers said “the Deputy Chairpersons have chosen to be grossly insubordinate and rude and there is ample documented evidence to support this.”



"Mrs. Osei is on speaking terms with everyone at the Commission. The Deputy Chairpersons have chosen to be grossly insubordinate and rude and there is ample documented evidence to support this. Deputies take managerial decisions and implement same without the knowledge of the Chairperson; threaten staff that have direct dealings with the Chairperson; take their leave without the approval of the Chairperson and implement major administrative and operational decisions without the knowledge of the Chairperson. It would be helpful for our fictitious petitioners to provide evidence to the contrary. There is only a breakdown of the structures for maladministration and illegal financial dealings and not the administrative structures of the Commission as claimed by the fictitious petitioners".







