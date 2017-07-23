Government Appointees And Party Members Should Collaborate – John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has urged government appointees and the members of the party to collaborate effectively to ensure mutual benefits.



To achieve this, he said, there ought to be regular interface between government appointees and the party at the various levels.



He underscored the need for government appointees to open their doors for members of the party, especially party footsoldiers and offer them the needed support.



He was speaking at the Brong Ahafo regional annual delegates conference of the party on Saturday, July 22, at the auditorium of Sunyani Technical University.



The conference was attended by almost every government appointee from the Brong Ahafo region, Members of Parliament, all MMDCEs in the region, national officers of the party as well as regional and constituency executives in the region.



Mr Boadu used the occasion to thank the good people of Brong Ahafo region for voting overwhelmingly for the NPP in the last general elections.



He observed that, the NPP significantly improved upon its 2012 electoral performance in the region from 47.3% to 54.7% in 2016, which is the highest in the party’s history.



For the parliamentary elections, he said, “with the exception of 1992 and 2014, the NPP has won majority of the Brong Ahafo seats in every other elections. In 2016, the party moved moved drastically from 13 to 20 Seats”.



The General Secretary applauded the efforts of the Brong Ahafo regional and constituency executives as well as the party’s parliamentary candidates for chalking this unprecedented feat.



Mr Boadu also challenged them to do whatever it takes to consolidate these gains and thus, make the region an NPP political “World Bank”.