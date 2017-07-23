6 Months Too Early To Expect Results – Casely Hayford

Related Stories Anti-corruption crusader, Sydney Casley Hayford has described as premature, the criticisms against the Akufo-Addo government.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had described as abysmal, the performance of the Akufo-Addo government in its first 6 months.



According to the NDC, the party had failed on many fronts, especially in the fight against corruption since it assumed office on January 7.



Addressing a press conference in response to the President’s media encounter, the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy said the government had simply failed to live up to its promises.



“ The true verdict of the majority of Ghanaians is that Akufo Addo and Bawumia have failed woefully as managers of all affairs of state..Most definitely, President Akuffo Addo is turning out to become like Kweku Ananse because in our Ghanaian folklore, Kweku Ananse always begins as the most intelligent and shrewdest person but ends up hiding his embarrassment in his web. The embarrassment that is engulfing the Akufo Addo, Bawumia government is becoming too much,” Mr. Portuphy said.



Speaking on Citi FM’s News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue, Mr. Casley Hayford however said it will be unfair to criticise the NPP government for poor governance since it had been in power for just six months.



He further indicated that it will be too early to expect results, saying“it is too early for us to see the impact of what is being done. When we are looking at government, it is a little more difficult to take off. There is a certain amount of inertia required,” he said.



The Minority has on several occasions criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration for what they describe as incompetence and corruption.



These criticisms particularly heightened in the wake of the BOST scandal.