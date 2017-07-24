NPP Will Bring Prosperity To Ghanaians - Freddie Blay

Related Stories The Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Freddie Blay has assured that the NPP government would bring prosperity and development to Ghanaians.



Mr. Freddie Blay says the Nana Akuffo Addo led government thinks about the prosperity and development of Ghanaians and has therefore put in place good policies to that effect.



Mr. Blay was speaking at Brong Ahafo Regional Annual NPP delegates Conference in Sunyani.



He noted that the NDC government left behind huge debts at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies across the country but the government of the day is fighting these debts.



He added the “One District One factory,” and “One Constituency 1 Million Dollars,” policy initiated by the government would go a long way to develop the country.



He urged NPP Communicators to defend the policies of the government when members of the opposition NDC go on radio to discourage Ghanaians not to have trust in the Nana Addo led government.



Mr. Blay also used the occasion to thank the good people of Brong Ahafo region for voting overwhelmingly for the NPP in the last general elections and commended the party executives and supporters for working hard for the party.



The Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu also charged all government appointees and the members of the party to collaborate effectively in order to ensure mutual benefits.



John Boadu also admonished government appointees to open their doors for members of the party especially party foot soldiers and offer them the needed support.



Other party bigwigs who were at the conference were; Stephen Ntim, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, Nana Obiri Boahen, Martin Adjei Korsah, Kwasi Ameyaw Chereme MP for Sunyani East and Asumah Cheremeh Brong Ahafo Regional NPP Chairman.