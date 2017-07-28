NPP Will Never Trust EC - John Boadu

Related Stories The National Organiser and acting General Secretary of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has made an emphatic declaration that, the party will never trust the country’s electoral management body, the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to him, the recent counter allegations emanating from the Chairperson of the EC Charlotte Osei and her two deputies Georgina Amankwaa and Amadu Sulley have entrenched the elephant party’s mistrust for the Commission over the years.



Addressing delegates at the party’s Volta Regional Conference in Ho on Thursday, Mr Boadu asserted that, but for the vigilance of the NPP and its supporters in the December 2016 elections, victory could have eluded them.



On his part, the National Youth Organizer Sammy Awuku entreated government functionaries to give first priority to NPP supporters whenever there are available opportunities in their institutions and establishments, stating, NPP supporters are also Ghanaians.