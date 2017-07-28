NDP Demands Full-Scale Probe Into EC Activities

Related Stories The National Democratic Party (NDP) is demanding a full-scale probe into the activities of the Electoral Commission (EC).



It has also enjoined Ghanaians to take advantage of the petition by some concerned Staff of the EC calling for the impeachment of the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, to ensure that a full-scale probe is carried out.



The NDP is of the opinion that a full-scale probe would instil complete sanity in the conduct of the Commission.



Public perceptions



In a statement issued and signed by the NDP's Secretary-General, Mr Mohammed Frimpong, the party said there could be no better occasion to demand a probe into the activities of the EC than now.



"There have surely been long held public perceptions of the conduct of the EC that borders on unfair partisan leanings, inefficient finance and corporate management,” it stressed.



It further stated that the explosive staff petition had come as godsend (without any external prompting) to give body and form to the apparent long held public perception.



"It is interesting to note from the 27-point response from the EC Chair to the petition her corroboration of complaints about serious corporate, finance and electoral management lapses," it said.



Background



A group calling itself concerned workers of the Electoral Commission (EC) have petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against the Chairperson of the commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei.



In a six-page petition dated Thursday, July 13, 2017 and signed by their counsel, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, the group accused the EC Boss of misconduct, citing breaches of some provisions of the 1992 Constitution, as well as the Public Procurement Act, Act 663.



Mr Opoku-Agyemang on July 13, 2017 forwarded a petition to the President asking for the initiation of processes for the removal of Mrs Osei under Article 146 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.



Response



However, the EC Chairperson, in a response to the petition, rather levelled damning allegations against her two deputies.



She accused the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Mr Amadu Sulley, of collecting GH¢6 million in cash from some political parties for the organisation of party primaries without recourse to the structures of the EC.



The other allegation was levelled against Mrs Georgina Opoku-Amankwah, who has been accused of executing a $40-million contract.