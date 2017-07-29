‘We Can’t Take Majority Leader’s Insults Anymore; We Will Insult Him Back’- Nii Lantey

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has attacked Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu over his frequent heaping of insults on Minority MPs and has, therefore, threatened to hit back in similar fashion if he does not stop.



According to him, the Minority in Parliament has had enough of his insults and that they (minority) will not sit aloof for such demeaning actions to further proceed.



“We will not allow Kyei Mensah to be insulting us if he insults anyone we shall insult him back. He’s fond of insulting us (Minority) and we’ll not take it anymore. He has no right to insult anyone in the house,” he fired



Speaking to Bismark Brown on Atinka TV’s morning show, “Ghana Nie”, the former Minister for Youth and Sports further registered his displeasure towards Osei Mensah Bonsu’s attitudes saying, “Nobody is a child there (in Parliament), we are all members of parliament elected by our constituents…we are members in our own right, no one is superior than anyone,” he fumed



Reacting to the majority leader’s allegations against the minority that the immediate past speaker of parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, still controls the minority over issues and that all current allegations levelled against the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye have been spearheaded by Doe Adjaho, Nii Lantey described these claims as an insult to the intelligence and capabilities of the Minority members and called for substantial evidence to these claims.



He, however, accused the Majority of being “remote controlled” by the Flagstaff House.



“What does Kyei Mensah mean? Does he think he knows more than anyone? I will not sit down for him to insult our intelligence and capabilities. He should show us evidence that Doe Adjaho called us, he should present the telephone Doe Adjaho used to call us, the time he called us, he should come and tell us,” he expressed in anger.



Ghana’s Parliament in recent times has been thrown into a state of anger, serious accusations and counter accusation that has almost ended up in the exchange of physical fists amongst members of the August House, although varying views and opinions have always existed, it is worthy of note that these problems seem to be aggravating as days go by.