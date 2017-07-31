I Have No Plans Of Sacking EC Boss, Charlotte Osei - Akufo Addo

Related Stories President Akufo Addo does not intend to replace the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei according to Eugene Arhin, Communication's Director at the Presidency.



This follows a warning the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gave to the President concerning the EC boss.



The NDC has warned President Akufo Addo to stop his plans of ousting Madam Charlotte Osei following internal wrangling at the commission.



Speaking at a press conference, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, cautioned that, president Akufo-Addo’s blackmailing attempt of Madam Osei in order to impose another person on the EC, will be met will fierce resistance from the opposition members.



“Stay off and stop intruding into the operations and activities of the EC, the NDC has tolerated the NPP hounding out Civil Servants from office since assumption of power” he said.



However, speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s morning show ‘Ade Akye Abia’, Monday, Eugene Arhin said the president has no intension of replacing the EC boss.



"He has no plans of replacing Madam Charlotte Osei…he has only forwarded the petitions he received to the chief justice to see if a prima facie case can be established against…”, he explained