Charlotte Osei Boycotts Amadu Sulley

It appears there is no end in sight to the conflict between the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her two deputy Commissioners, Georgina Opoku Amankwa and Amadu Sulley.



A leaked internal memo sighted by Kasapafmonline.com has Amadu Sulley complaining bitterly over non-recognition of his office by Charlotte Osei ever since she resumed from leave.



The document dated July 27, 2017 and addressed to the Chairperson of the Commission and copied to all the Commission members said “I have observed with concern of your non-recognition of my presence in the office since you resumed from leave. This is because you have been dealing with the Director of Human Resource (Mr. Samuel Boadu) in the absence of the Deputy Chairperson, Corporate Services.”



“It will be recalled that on 5th July, 2017, you wrote to the Deputy Chairperson, Corporate Services, to proceed on leave following EOCO’s directive. I wrote to reschedule my leave on the 15th June, 2017. On the 20th June, 2017, the Deputy Chairperson, Corporate Services wrote to recall me from leave. I have been in the office since then.”



“Per the organization structure of the Commission, in the absence of any of the Deputies, the other Deputy acts on behalf of him/her. It is therefore unfortunate that you have resorted to use the Director of Human Resource (Mr. Samuel Boadu) as your Deputy contrary to administrative procedure.”



Sulley worried about this administrative lapse, therefore called on Charlotte Osei to recognize his office henceforth in accordance to the structures of the Commission