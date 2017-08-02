“Do Not Do Anything To Undermine Our Party” - Joe Ghartey

Related Stories Mr. Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party has called on Party faithful to work hard to ensure that the Party becomes the preferred choice of the populace in the 2020 general elections.



“Remember where we came from, let us be humble in our discourse and actions and work earnestly together to see the growth of the Party and the nation in particular,” the MP added.



Mr Ghartey, also the Minister for Railway Development who was at the Western Regional Congress of the New Patriotic Party entreated Party members to respect the power given them by Ghanaians and work in unity for development, adding, “It is time we respect power because it is possible to live you at any time”.



He therefore urged the Party members to work hard, increase the parliamentary seats of the Party and eschew activities that had the tendency to undermine the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party.



Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Minister for Tourism, added to the call for humility, stressing that consolidating the power given the Party by Ghanaians required the greatest asset of life which was humility and sense of purpose.



Mr Mark Manu, Campaign Coordinator of the 2016 General Elections, whiles lauding the performance of the Regional Executives for a good work done and the increase in the number of seats in Parliament, he chastised the Suaman Constituency for failing to make good use of the ICT facility given them to collate results, “this constituency failed to enter even one polling station”.



On the current impasse within the Electoral Commission, Mr. Manu urged the President to use the power in Article 278 of the Constitution to form a Commission of Enquiry to carefully assess the structure and operations of the Commission for a better future.



“Once election is cardinal to democracy, we need to strengthen the institutions concerned in consolidating the gains in democratic practices,” he added.



Mr. John Boadu, National Secretary of the Party, said that sustaining political power for a prosperous future required that the rule of law must be paramount in every engagement.



He therefore called on the supporters of the Party to continue to live and work in the confines of the law, prepare for opportunities as the government put up various interventions aimed at growing the nation.



He hinted that the Party would organize a memorial and wreath laying ceremony for its departed founding fathers as a call to reminding the Party members of the need to continue in the sacrifices, selflessness and dedicated spirit put up by the departed to establish the Party in 1992.