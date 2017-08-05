Extricate Yourself From NDC If You Want To Survive – Speaker To CPP

Related Stories



Speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye has advised members of the Convention People's Party (CPP) to extricate themselves from the bowels of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they want to survive and bounce back to the political limelight.

At the [email protected] Anniversary Committee public lecture held at the National Theatre on Friday, August 4 themed "4th August; Ghana's Day of Destiny", the Rt. Honourable Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye said the Convention People's Party (CPP) has been swallowed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they allowed themselves to be widely penetrated by the newly created NDC.

The Speaker also indicated that, if CPP is determined to survive, then their focus shouldn't be on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they (the NPP) are not out to destroy them but rather should concentrate on the NDC because they created confusion within the CPP party which made it broken and fragmented into six political parties.

"The CPP has been penetrated by the newly created NDC.....and that they have created confusion within the party which was then broken and fragmented into six political parties. And I wrote if the CPP wants to survive, they should not look our way because we are not out to destroy them".

"They must proceed to extricate themselves from the bowels of the NDC, then they will survive because as at now they are swallowed and as a truism, they know or should know who swallowed them", the Speaker emphasised.

The programme was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, political opponents and members of the diplomatic corp.