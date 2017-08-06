NPP Angry With Kenyan Authorities Over Mac Manu's Deportation

Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party has described as unfortunate the decision by Kenya to deport Peter Mac Manu, the party’s campaign manager in the 2016 elections.



The Acting General Secretary of the party, John Boadu said the action by the Kenyan authorities does not bode well for the democratic development of Africa.



Mr. Mac Manu arrived in Ghana yesterday after he was denied entry into Kenya by authorities of that country.



He was leading a delegation of the Democratic Union of Africa to observe the Kenya elections scheduled for next Tuesday, but was stopped at the airport.



John Boadu says the party considers the incident very seriously.



He told Joy News’ Beatrice Adu the governing party will investigate the circumstances under which its campaign manager was deported and take a decision.



“I had a wind of what happened at the Airport. It is unfortunate that a country like Kenya that has been evolving will engage in something like this.



“They were the first country to have experienced the use of law court to settle election dispute.



“Mac Manu is a member of the Democratic Union of Africa which is a sub body of the bigger body of the International Democratic Union.



“It is rather unfortunate that the Kenya authorities will behave like that,” he lamented.



“I don’t know what the motive was. Whatever it was, it was wrong,” he added.

He denied assertions Mac Manu was going to Kenya to cause a regime change.



Especially when Ghana’s ex-president is in the same country as an observer, John Boadu said the Kenyan authorities cannot pick and choose which individual they will allow to observe the election.



He said the governing party will take a strong view on the matter.



On Tuesday August 8, Kenyans will go to the polls to decide whether to retain incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu, and his long-standing rival Raila Odinga.



It will be a repeat of the 2013 election which saw the same men vying for the top job in a relatively peaceful election.