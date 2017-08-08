I Am Part Of The Top 3 Most Influential Female Politicians In Ghana – Anita De Sosoo Claims

Related Stories The National Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Anita De Sosoo has emphatically stated that her name will not be missing in Ghana’s top three most powerful female politicians - if any survey is conducted.



She described herself as a “prominent politician” whose contribution to the political fraternity has been awe-inspiring.



The NDC’s 'iron lady' noted that she feels saddened when women in politics are been despised by the dominated men.



“Take it or leave it, my name will be mentioned among the top three most influential female politicians in the country. I will not dispute the fact that politics is mainly dominated by men, but some of us are doing well in politics and making a difference,” she said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Madam Anita De Sosoo also noted that “I was born a politician looking at where I started my political journey from. I have seen it all to the world level so no one can intimidate me in any way.”