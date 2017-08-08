NDC Struggling To Pay Utility Bills Just 6months Out of Office - NDC Action Movement

Related Stories The NDC Action Movement, a pressure group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters has endorsed ex President J.J Rawlings’ statement that former President John Mahama's administration was corrupt.



Mr Rawlings while addressing the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival on Saturday, berated former Presidents John Kufuor, John Atta Mills and John Mahama over what he describes as the widespread corruption, mismanagement that soared in their regime slammed ex-president Kufuor and Mahama for presiding over a corrupt administration.



Action Movement in a press release signed by its Spokesperson, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo stated that they’re fully in support of Mr Rawlings’ comment.



The group maintains that ex Mahama left a corrupt legacy and “he should not mince words saying it”.



Action Movement alleged that Mr Mahama during his regime ensured that all contractors and business men sympathetic to the NDC were muzzled out of business for his brother Ibrahim Mahama to flourish.



It also expressed displeasure over the NDC’s supposedly financially challenged state it finds itself, few months after the party exited power.



“We are amazed at the fact that a party which left office a little over six months ago after eight years in office is crying of being broke. We are also aware that the party has been struggling to pay utility bills at the party secretariats since we left office.



“To the extent that Mahama singlehandedly sponsored the party’s recent 25th anniversary celebration. What happened to the contributions of members, ministers, appointees and the proverbial 10% from contractors?.



“This is the party that Mahama left behind and it is in the same vein that we agree with the former President Jerry John Rawlings that President Mahama left a very corrupt legacy,” The statement said.



