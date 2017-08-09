TV Presenter Yaw Ampofo Ankrah On One Million Dollar Gift From Ex-Prez Mahama...

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah - Right Related Stories TV presenter, politician and sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has for the first time opened up about rumors which suggested that he had received up to a million dollars from ex-President John Mahama for campaigning for him in the past.



Speaking on Joy Prime last Sunday, Mr. Ampofo disclosed that rumors that he received up to a million dollars from the former President was one of the most outrageous stories he had heard about himself.



“I think the craziest one [rumor] which I wish was true was that the immediate past president, I call him JM, everybody calls him JM had given some celebrities one million dollars cash each, a house and a car or some vehicles and I am like wow, if I had done something, maybe I deserve this. But obviously it is not true. I drive a Toyota.”



“But I think it is normal because of what has happened previously. Some of us you can’t buy us with money, cars and gifts. Unfortunately I didn’t get one million dollars. That was quite outrageous because I believe ninety nine percent of Ghanaians thought it wasn’t true,” he explained.



Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who is currently co-host of Home Run on Kwese TV also revealed that his most interesting interview was with ex- Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.



Check out full interview below:





