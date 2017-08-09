Amidu Could Be Dismissed - Kofi Adams

Related Stories The maximum sanction that could be meted out to former Attorney General Martin Amidu if found culpable vis-à-vis a petition filed against him by two failed parliamentary candidates of the party, would be a total dismissal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Organiser Kofi Adams has said.



“The highest punishment is dismissal. The punishment of dismissal can be exacted by the National Executive Committee or Congress,” he said on Wednesday, August 9.



The petitioners want disciplinary action to be taken against Mr Amidu in connection with four articles he wrote which were critical of his own party.



They said the articles were “carefully designed to expose the Party to public hatred, ridicule and opprobrium and to lower its reputation in Ghana and elsewhere.”



Explaining the disciplinary processes, Mr Adams said Mr Amidu would be given the chance to appear before a committee to defend himself over the allegations leveled against him.



“Based on the report they submit, a final action will be taken,” Mr Adams added.



He further indicated that the Functional Executive body of the party can review the punishment recommended if the accused is found to have violated any rules.



“…The Functional Executive or National Executive Committee can review it or they can accept it in toto,” Mr Adams told Accra-based Citi FM.