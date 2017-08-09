JJ Destroying Zanetor’s Presidential Ambition – NDC Group

Related Stories Seth Okyere, spokesperson for pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) group Powerful Youth of the NDC, has said the posture of former president Jerry John Rawlings against his own party is jeopardising the political career of his daughter who is currently an MP on the ticket of the NDC.



According to Mr Okyere, the youth of the party have decided to work against Zanetor Rawlings’ ambition of becoming president in the future because her father is also working against the interest of others.



In his latest outburst, Mr Rawlings accused former Presidents John Kufuor, John Mills and John Mahama of corruption.



However, former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Mahama administration, Dr Valerie Sawyerr in reply accused Mr Rawlings of portraying himself as a saint even though he is not unblemished.



Speaking in relation to this development in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 9 August, Mr Okyere said: “We are fed up with what is going on in our party. But all we can say is that our leaders should not come into the media to make their concerns known, they should resort to the party’s internal structures to deal with their grievances.”



He added: “What Rawlings is doing is only destroying his daughter, Zanetor’s future in the NDC. She has a presidential ambition but most of the youth within the party have decided not to support her ambition because of what her fathers is doing.”