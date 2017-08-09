Fanteakwa South MP Asks NDC Members Not To Ignore Rawlings' Utterances

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South Constituency, Hon. Okyere Agyekum has advised members of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] to embrace statements made against them by ex-president Jerry Rawlings as he is a man of truth since the days of revolution.



According to him he doesn’t agree to some aspects of his speech though, where he wants to portray himself as the best president this nation has ever had.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ show, he stressed that there could also be a bit of truth in what the former Deputy Chief of Staff during Ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s administration; Valerie Sawyerr said about Martin Amidu and ex- President Jerry John Rawlings.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings in his speech read at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival last weekend expressed that he does not hate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather dislikes their acts of corruption perpetrated by some officials of the party.



"When I talk, they say I don't like NDC, no! I don't like stealing; I don't like disgrace so If NDC does well I will praise them if they are bad I will say it as well.



“If NPP does well, I will praise them; if they do badly I will hit them on their back," Jerry Rawlings stated.



He as well in his speech rebuked the three former Presidents; John Kufuor, Atta Mills and John Mahama for overseeing corruption during their tenures.



"I remember when I left office, it (corruption) was prevalent during Kufuor's tenure, during Mills tenure it continued and Mahama did same. I remember when Kufuor was leaving; he did some bad things...”



However, his comments pushed Valerie Sawyerr to give answers to his speech and as well bring to book Martin Amidu, who has for some time lashed against the affairs of the party.



“… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?



Valerie Sawyerr also bombarded Former President Rawlings.



“JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in Opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation.



“… but I don’t blame you Papa J … I blame the NDC … after you taught us probity, accountability and transparency, why can’t we rise to demand same of you? After you taught us to be fearless in upholding the truth, why don’t we rise to demand same of you? When you twist and manipulate us, why don’t our leaders ask you why you are breaching your own so-called rules?



With all due respect, have you named those you KNOW to be involved in corruption?”