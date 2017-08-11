Towing Levy Timing Is Wrong - Dr. Ayew Afriyie

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, NPP MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency and Former Convenor for AFAG Related Stories Former Convenor for Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG) Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has rooted his support for those calling for the suspension of the mandatory towing levy.



According to the NPP MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, inasmuch as the towing levy is a good policy, the economy is not stable enough and so the levy will further impoverish Ghanaians.



“As a member of AFAG, I am also a Ghanaian and I speak my mind and I’m absolutely against it now. It might be a good thing but the timing is wrong; let’s give the good people of Ghana a better form of living and we should ensure that the standard is improving," he stated.



“. . we must make sure we are doing something different from what the NDC did; thus, Ghanaians lives have begun to take good shape before we introduce new levies,” he indicated.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr. Ayew Afriyie averred that he will not encourage the towing levy for now considering the present economic condition the NPP government inherited from the NDC administration.



“For now, the economy is not stable; that economic situation from the election days is still intact and the new government is now putting measures in place to stabilize the economy. By next year, things will begin to fall into its rightful positions. The heat the nation finds itself is the one we inherited from NDC government and nothing has changed for now, but the foundation is being laid,” he asserted.



He recounted that Akufo-Addo’s government is working assiduously to put indicators right and then translate the indicators into something tangibles for Ghanaians to feel it in their lives.



“It is not in this present condition that I will encourage the towing levy and so the suspension of the mandatory towing levy is a good thing,” he added.